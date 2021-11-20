Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,600 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIRK shares. Benchmark started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $337.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.91. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 6.10%.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

