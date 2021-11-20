Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.85

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.85 and last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

