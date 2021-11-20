Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the October 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HESAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY traded up $6.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.14. The stock had a trading volume of 59,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,890. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.36.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

