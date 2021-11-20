Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Hess were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hess by 12.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,385,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hess by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

