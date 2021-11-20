Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,226,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,135. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

