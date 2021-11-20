HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.44.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of HEXO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of HEXO in a report on Monday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of HEXO from C$6.00 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE HEXO traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.62. 3,567,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,575. HEXO has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$504.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

