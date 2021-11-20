High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) PT Raised to C$16.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of TSE HLF opened at C$14.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75. High Liner Foods has a one year low of C$10.50 and a one year high of C$15.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$477.03 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79.
In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$92,723.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,723.50. Insiders acquired 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $442,008 in the last ninety days.
About High Liner Foods
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
