High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) PT Raised to C$16.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE HLF opened at C$14.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75. High Liner Foods has a one year low of C$10.50 and a one year high of C$15.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$477.03 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$233.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods will post 1.4879645 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$92,723.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,723.50. Insiders acquired 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $442,008 in the last ninety days.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

