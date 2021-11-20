Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

HLMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.