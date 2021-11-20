Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the October 14th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of HTHIY traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $126.74. 18,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.11. Hitachi has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $130.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

