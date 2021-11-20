HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €69.08 ($78.50) and last traded at €69.22 ($78.66). 123,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €70.90 ($80.57).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.50 ($83.52) target price on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €68.67.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

