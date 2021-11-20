Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.9% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Amundi bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $533.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $476.47 and its 200 day moving average is $434.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $535.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

