Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 75.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,993 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 154.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

