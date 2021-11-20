Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by Truist from $325.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Shares of HD stock opened at $408.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.14 and its 200-day moving average is $333.23. The stock has a market cap of $431.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $410.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,816,966. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $197,167,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

