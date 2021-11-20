Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at UBS Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $406.17.

HD opened at $408.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $431.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.23. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $410.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,816,966. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

