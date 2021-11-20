HomeServe (LON:HSV) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.
HSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).
HomeServe stock opened at GBX 927 ($12.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 83.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 879.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 935.86. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
HomeServe Company Profile
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
