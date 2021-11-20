HomeServe (LON:HSV) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

HSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

HomeServe stock opened at GBX 927 ($12.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 83.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 879.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 935.86. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. HomeServe’s payout ratio is presently 2.16%.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

