Hord Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. Hord has a total market capitalization of $12.40 million and approximately $393,789.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hord has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00071291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00074269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00092720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,285.40 or 0.07312907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,560.39 or 0.99931548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,106,627 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

