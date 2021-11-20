Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $45.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,111,000 after acquiring an additional 991,964 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $46,911,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after acquiring an additional 667,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

