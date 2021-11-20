Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,170,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the October 14th total of 18,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

TWNK stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

