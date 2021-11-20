Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,170,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the October 14th total of 18,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TWNK opened at $17.95 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 20.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 116.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,634 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 50.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,607 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $19,428,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 59.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,501 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

