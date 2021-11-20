Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the October 14th total of 125,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 84.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 21.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Howard Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lowered Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

