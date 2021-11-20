Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.98 billion-$5.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of HWM traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. 3,956,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.90.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

