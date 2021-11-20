HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $180.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HOYA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Shares of HOCPY opened at $166.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.39. HOYA has a 1 year low of $109.02 and a 1 year high of $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.71.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

