HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Brian Halligan Sells 11,520 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00.

HUBS opened at $822.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $757.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.39 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $357,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $169,596,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $131,332,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $795.44.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

