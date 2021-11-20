HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $970.00 Price Target at Argus

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price lifted by Argus from $930.00 to $970.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $795.44.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $822.34 on Friday. HubSpot has a one year low of $347.78 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $757.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,609 shares of company stock valued at $53,307,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

