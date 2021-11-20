Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Hudson Technologies worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 154,644 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 1,437.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 286,049 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $433,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $209.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 42.93%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

