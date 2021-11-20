Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Short Interest Down 28.8% in October

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the October 14th total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HBP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 94,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $234.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. Huttig Building Products has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBP. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 547.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 49,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 37.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 48,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 363.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

