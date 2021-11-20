I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.83.

Shares of IMAB opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $70.44. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

