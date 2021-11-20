i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Lowered to $24.50

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.72.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.63 million, a P/E ratio of -65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,799,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,242,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,483,000 after buying an additional 50,311 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after buying an additional 97,673 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

