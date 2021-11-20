ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.550-$9.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43 billion-$5.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.
Shares of ICLR traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,433. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $301.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.
ICON Public Company Profile
ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.
