ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.550-$9.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43 billion-$5.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.

Shares of ICLR traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,433. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $301.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.17.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

