Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) by 2,055.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,876,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,511,464 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ideanomics were worth $22,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

IDEX stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -0.42.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

