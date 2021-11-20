IFG Advisory LLC Buys 15,158 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $56.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $57.41.

