IFG Advisory LLC Buys 431 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist raised their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

MDT stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.47. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $109.57 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 88.11%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

