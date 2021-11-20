IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 895 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $51.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

