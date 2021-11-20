IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.37 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94.

