IFP Advisors Inc Has $744,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

RYT opened at $319.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $232.32 and a 52-week high of $321.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.39 and its 200-day moving average is $292.50.

