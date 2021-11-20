IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,577 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 171,912 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Devon Energy by 135.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 89,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Devon Energy by 239.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,478,000 after buying an additional 2,405,382 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Devon Energy by 629.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 358,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 309,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $40.60 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

