IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 4,989 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,220,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 654,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,088,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after buying an additional 423,603 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 284,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 242,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 138,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PREF opened at $20.37 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $101.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66.

