IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Shopify by 13.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 100.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 93.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth $200,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,690.60 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $963.00 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $210.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,465.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,423.94. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

