IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Shares Up 0.7%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

About IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF)

IGO Ltd. is a development stage company, which engages in the exploration and mining of gold and nickel. It operates through the following business segments: Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, Jaguar Operation, Nova Project, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities. The Tropicana Operation segment represents the joint venture interest in the Tropicana Gold Mine.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.