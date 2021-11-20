ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Short Interest Update

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 344,200 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the October 14th total of 454,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 139,255 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 50,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.54. 52,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,525. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

