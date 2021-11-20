Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,187.35

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,187.35 ($15.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,400 ($18.29). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 1,396 ($18.24), with a volume of 215,925 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,187.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,151.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

