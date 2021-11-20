IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on IN8bio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

Shares of INAB stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. IN8bio has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INAB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,520,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

