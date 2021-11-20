Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s previous close.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist dropped their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

Shares of INCY opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.68. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth $33,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

