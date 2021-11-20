Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stake Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 94,262.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,877 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE IRT opened at $25.36 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a PEG ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 165.52%.

IRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.