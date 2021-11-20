Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

IBCP opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $494.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 46.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 15.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 124,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Independent Bank by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

