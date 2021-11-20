India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.52. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 561,375 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 3.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 562.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 47,399 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 9.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

