Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

IFJPY opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. Informa has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

