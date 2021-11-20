Input Capital (CVE:INP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00.

Get Input Capital alerts:

Input Capital (CVE:INP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.36 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.