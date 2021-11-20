Insider Buying: AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) President Purchases 2,300 Shares of Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) President Christopher Hundley acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $20,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $7.75 on Friday. AudioEye, Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $87.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.01.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEYE shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye in the third quarter worth about $4,926,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AudioEye by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AudioEye by 255.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AudioEye by 217.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AudioEye in the third quarter worth about $729,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

