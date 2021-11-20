Insider Buying: Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) CEO Purchases $359,734.00 in Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE LPX opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.74. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $67,473,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,017.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 769,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 700,798 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 183.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991,029 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $60,819,000 after buying an additional 640,874 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $133,286,000 after buying an additional 628,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

